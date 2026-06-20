Ella Langley’s 2026 Tour: Where to Get Tickets

Elijah Romero

Ella Langley’s Dandelion Tour is confirmed for 2026. See full tour dates, venues, and where to buy tickets now.

Ella Langley has officially confirmed Ella Langley’s 2026 Tour, giving fans a major new run of shows behind one of country music’s biggest breakout moments. The “Dandelion Tour” brings Langley across the U.S. and Canada, with arena dates, festival stops, and select stadium appearances on Morgan Wallen’s tour.

Ella Langley’s 2026 Tour Details

Langley enters the 2026 touring season with serious momentum. Her second album, Dandelion, arrived in April and quickly turned into a career-shaping release, led by “Choosin’ Texas,” “Be Her,” and her Morgan Wallen collaboration “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

The Dandelion Tour marks Langley’s first headlining arena tour across the U.S. and Canada. After opening the run in Toledo on May 7, she continues through major summer stops including Oklahoma City, Salem, Wilmington, Hamilton, Austin, Corpus Christi, and Fort Worth. She will also appear at major festivals and join Wallen for stadium dates throughout the season.

How to Get Ella Langley’s 2026 Tickets

Fans can buy tickets for Ella Langley’s Tour through Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek while availability lasts. Ticketmaster remains the primary ticketing option for many dates, while StubHub and SeatGeek may offer resale tickets for shows with limited remaining inventory. As with any high-demand tour, prices and availability can change based on location and demand, so fans hoping to attend should check listings early and compare options before purchasing.

Ella Langley’s 2026 Tour Schedule

Date City Venue
06/06Pittsburgh, PAAcrisure Stadium
06/07Lexington, KYRailbird Music Festival
06/13Atlanta, GABraves Country Fest
06/18Oklahoma City, OKThe Zoo Amphitheatre
06/19Independence, MOCable Dahmer Arena
06/20Chicago, ILSoldier Field
06/25Salem, VASalem Civic Center
06/26Wilmington, NCLive Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
06/27Clemson, SCMemorial Stadium
07/16Hamilton, ONTD Coliseum
07/17Ottawa, ONOttawa Bluesfest
07/18Baltimore, MDM&T Bank Stadium
07/23Pikeville, KYAppalachian Wireless Arena
07/24Cary, NCKoka Booth Amphitheatre
07/25North Charleston, SCNorth Charleston Coliseum
07/30Gilford, NHBankNH Pavilion
07/31Canandaigua, NYCMAC
08/01Philadelphia, PALincoln Financial Field
08/13Austin, TXMoody Center
08/14Corpus Christi, TXHilliard Center
08/15Fort Worth, TXDickies Arena
08/21Springfield, ILIllinois State Fair

Ella Langley’s Tour arrives at the perfect time for an artist turning a breakthrough year into a larger live moment. With demand already strong, fans should secure tickets early before the remaining 2026 dates get harder to find.

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