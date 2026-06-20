Ella Langley’s 2026 Tour: Where to Get Tickets

Ella Langley’s Dandelion Tour is confirmed for 2026. See full tour dates, venues, and where to buy tickets now.
Ella Langley has officially confirmed Ella Langley’s 2026 Tour, giving fans a major new run of shows behind one of country music’s biggest breakout moments. The “Dandelion Tour” brings Langley across the U.S. and Canada, with arena dates, festival stops, and select stadium appearances on Morgan Wallen’s tour.
Ella Langley’s 2026 Tour Details
Langley enters the 2026 touring season with serious momentum. Her second album, Dandelion, arrived in April and quickly turned into a career-shaping release, led by “Choosin’ Texas,” “Be Her,” and her Morgan Wallen collaboration “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”
The Dandelion Tour marks Langley’s first headlining arena tour across the U.S. and Canada. After opening the run in Toledo on May 7, she continues through major summer stops including Oklahoma City, Salem, Wilmington, Hamilton, Austin, Corpus Christi, and Fort Worth. She will also appear at major festivals and join Wallen for stadium dates throughout the season.
How to Get Ella Langley’s 2026 Tickets
Fans can buy tickets for Ella Langley’s Tour through Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek while availability lasts. Ticketmaster remains the primary ticketing option for many dates, while StubHub and SeatGeek may offer resale tickets for shows with limited remaining inventory. As with any high-demand tour, prices and availability can change based on location and demand, so fans hoping to attend should check listings early and compare options before purchasing.
Ella Langley’s 2026 Tour Schedule
|Date
|City
|Venue
|06/06
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Acrisure Stadium
|06/07
|Lexington, KY
|Railbird Music Festival
|06/13
|Atlanta, GA
|Braves Country Fest
|06/18
|Oklahoma City, OK
|The Zoo Amphitheatre
|06/19
|Independence, MO
|Cable Dahmer Arena
|06/20
|Chicago, IL
|Soldier Field
|06/25
|Salem, VA
|Salem Civic Center
|06/26
|Wilmington, NC
|Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
|06/27
|Clemson, SC
|Memorial Stadium
|07/16
|Hamilton, ON
|TD Coliseum
|07/17
|Ottawa, ON
|Ottawa Bluesfest
|07/18
|Baltimore, MD
|M&T Bank Stadium
|07/23
|Pikeville, KY
|Appalachian Wireless Arena
|07/24
|Cary, NC
|Koka Booth Amphitheatre
|07/25
|North Charleston, SC
|North Charleston Coliseum
|07/30
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|07/31
|Canandaigua, NY
|CMAC
|08/01
|Philadelphia, PA
|Lincoln Financial Field
|08/13
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|08/14
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Hilliard Center
|08/15
|Fort Worth, TX
|Dickies Arena
|08/21
|Springfield, IL
|Illinois State Fair
Ella Langley’s Tour arrives at the perfect time for an artist turning a breakthrough year into a larger live moment. With demand already strong, fans should secure tickets early before the remaining 2026 dates get harder to find.
Elijah Romero is a music journalist covering concert tours, ticket announcements, and live show schedules across all genres. She tracks major artist tour dates as they’re announced and helps fans stay updated on presale information, venue details, and where to find tickets. Sarah has been following the live music industry since 2019.