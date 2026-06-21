Danzig 2026 US Tour: Where to Buy Tickets

Danzig’s 2026 US Tour is officially confirmed. See full dates, venues, presale details, and where fans can buy tickets.
Danzig have officially confirmed the Danzig 2026 US Tour, a short but heavy September run across select American cities. The Glenn Danzig-led band will return to the stage with headlining shows, festival action, and a teased Anaheim surprise.
Danzig Tour Details
The Danzig Tour begins September 11 in San Antonio, Texas, before moving through Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Grand Prairie, and Anaheim. The run also includes the band’s previously announced appearance at Louder Than Life in Louisville on September 17.
These dates mark Danzig’s first shows of the year after the group last performed on New Year’s Eve. Support for the headlining concerts will come from Twin Temple, Burning Witches, and ANA, giving the bill a mix of dark theatrical rock, classic heavy metal energy, and orchestral metal drama. Danzig have also hinted at a special surprise for the Anaheim finale.
How to Get Danzig 2026 Tickets
Fans can look for Danzig Tour tickets through Ticketmaster once sales begin. A presale starts Friday, June 19, followed by the general on-sale Monday, June 22. Ticket options may also appear through StubHub and SeatGeek, especially for fans searching for resale availability after primary tickets move quickly. No ticket prices have been announced, so buyers should compare listings carefully and purchase only through trusted platforms.
Danzig 2026 Full Tour Dates
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/11
|San Antonio, TX
|Boeing at Tech Port
|09/12
|Houston, TX
|Bayou Music Center
|09/14
|New Orleans, LA
|The Fillmore
|09/17
|Louisville, KY
|Louder Than Life
|09/18
|Nashville, TN
|Pinnacle
|09/20
|Grand Prairie, TX
|Texas Trust Co Theatre
|09/26
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
Danzig’s 2026 US Tour gives longtime fans a compact run of high-impact shows with a strong support lineup. With only seven confirmed dates on the schedule, tickets could move fast once sales open.
Elijah Romero is a music journalist covering concert tours, ticket announcements, and live show schedules across all genres. She tracks major artist tour dates as they’re announced and helps fans stay updated on presale information, venue details, and where to find tickets. Elijah has been following the live music industry since 2019.