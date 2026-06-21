Danzig 2026 US Tour: Where to Buy Tickets

Danzig’s 2026 US Tour is officially confirmed. See full dates, venues, presale details, and where fans can buy tickets.

Danzig have officially confirmed the Danzig 2026 US Tour, a short but heavy September run across select American cities. The Glenn Danzig-led band will return to the stage with headlining shows, festival action, and a teased Anaheim surprise.

Danzig Tour Details

The Danzig Tour begins September 11 in San Antonio, Texas, before moving through Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Grand Prairie, and Anaheim. The run also includes the band’s previously announced appearance at Louder Than Life in Louisville on September 17.

These dates mark Danzig’s first shows of the year after the group last performed on New Year’s Eve. Support for the headlining concerts will come from Twin Temple, Burning Witches, and ANA, giving the bill a mix of dark theatrical rock, classic heavy metal energy, and orchestral metal drama. Danzig have also hinted at a special surprise for the Anaheim finale.

How to Get Danzig 2026 Tickets

Fans can look for Danzig Tour tickets through Ticketmaster once sales begin. A presale starts Friday, June 19, followed by the general on-sale Monday, June 22. Ticket options may also appear through StubHub and SeatGeek, especially for fans searching for resale availability after primary tickets move quickly. No ticket prices have been announced, so buyers should compare listings carefully and purchase only through trusted platforms.

Danzig 2026 Full Tour Dates

Date City Venue 09/11 San Antonio, TX Boeing at Tech Port 09/12 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center 09/14 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore 09/17 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life 09/18 Nashville, TN Pinnacle 09/20 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust Co Theatre 09/26 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Danzig’s 2026 US Tour gives longtime fans a compact run of high-impact shows with a strong support lineup. With only seven confirmed dates on the schedule, tickets could move fast once sales open.