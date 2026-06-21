Rod Wave 2026 Tour: Where to Buy Rod Wave Fall US Tour Tickets

Rod Wave Fall US Tour is officially confirmed for 2026. See full tour dates, venues, and where fans can buy tickets.
Rod Wave has officially confirmed the Fall US Tour, bringing the rapper and singer back to arenas across the country in 2026. The Rod Wave Tour will begin in September and continue through November, with major stops in Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Brooklyn, Chicago, Atlanta, and more.
Rod Wave Tour Details
The 2026 Rod Wave Tour launches September 12 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia before moving through the South, Midwest, West Coast, and East Coast. The schedule includes arena dates in Raleigh, Birmingham, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Sacramento, Nashville, Washington, Detroit, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Charlotte, Orlando, Sunrise, and Atlanta.
No specific album title was included with the announcement, but the run gives Rod Wave another major platform to bring his emotionally charged catalog to large-scale rooms. The tour closes November 18 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
How to Get Rod Wave Tickets
Fans can look for Rod Wave Tour tickets through Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek. Ticketmaster will likely serve as a primary ticketing option for many dates, while StubHub and SeatGeek may provide resale listings depending on availability. No official ticket prices, presale details, or VIP package information were provided in the announcement, so fans should check trusted sellers directly and compare available listings before buying.
Rod Wave 2026 Full Tour Dates
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/12
|Philadelphia, PA
|Xfinity Mobile Arena
|09/15
|Raleigh, NC
|Lenovo Center
|09/17
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena at the BJCC
|09/19
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|09/21
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|09/23
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|09/26
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|10/01
|Inglewood, CA
|Intuit Dome
|10/04
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mortgage Matchup Center
|10/07
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
|10/08
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|10/12
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|10/14
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|10/16
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|10/19
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|10/22
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|10/23
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|10/25
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|10/27
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|10/31
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|11/03
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|11/06
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/09
|Orlando, FL
|Kia Center
|11/14
|Sunrise, FL
|Amerant Bank Arena
|11/18
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
Rod Wave’s 2026 Fall US Tour brings him to some of the country’s biggest arenas during a packed autumn run. Fans who want the best seats should check ticket availability early before high-demand dates become harder to access.
Elijah Romero is a music journalist covering concert tours, ticket announcements, and live show schedules across all genres. She tracks major artist tour dates as they’re announced and helps fans stay updated on presale information, venue details, and where to find tickets. Elijah has been following the live music industry since 2019.