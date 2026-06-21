Rod Wave 2026 Tour: Where to Buy Rod Wave Fall US Tour Tickets

Rod Wave Fall US Tour is officially confirmed for 2026. See full tour dates, venues, and where fans can buy tickets.

Rod Wave has officially confirmed the Fall US Tour, bringing the rapper and singer back to arenas across the country in 2026. The Rod Wave Tour will begin in September and continue through November, with major stops in Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Brooklyn, Chicago, Atlanta, and more.

Rod Wave Tour Details

The 2026 Rod Wave Tour launches September 12 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia before moving through the South, Midwest, West Coast, and East Coast. The schedule includes arena dates in Raleigh, Birmingham, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Sacramento, Nashville, Washington, Detroit, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Charlotte, Orlando, Sunrise, and Atlanta.

No specific album title was included with the announcement, but the run gives Rod Wave another major platform to bring his emotionally charged catalog to large-scale rooms. The tour closes November 18 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

How to Get Rod Wave Tickets

Fans can look for Rod Wave Tour tickets through Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek. Ticketmaster will likely serve as a primary ticketing option for many dates, while StubHub and SeatGeek may provide resale listings depending on availability. No official ticket prices, presale details, or VIP package information were provided in the announcement, so fans should check trusted sellers directly and compare available listings before buying.

Rod Wave 2026 Full Tour Dates

Date City Venue 09/12 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena 09/15 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center 09/17 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC 09/19 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center 09/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center 09/23 Austin, TX Moody Center 09/26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 10/01 Inglewood, CA Intuit Dome 10/04 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center 10/07 San Francisco, CA Chase Center 10/08 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center 10/14 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 10/16 Washington, DC Capital One Arena 10/19 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 10/22 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena 10/23 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena 10/25 Boston, MA TD Garden 10/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center 10/31 Chicago, IL United Center 11/03 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center 11/06 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena 11/09 Orlando, FL Kia Center 11/14 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena 11/18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Rod Wave’s 2026 Fall US Tour brings him to some of the country’s biggest arenas during a packed autumn run. Fans who want the best seats should check ticket availability early before high-demand dates become harder to access.