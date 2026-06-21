Rod Wave 2026 Tour: Where to Buy Rod Wave Fall US Tour Tickets

Elijah Romero

Rod Wave Fall US Tour is officially confirmed for 2026. See full tour dates, venues, and where fans can buy tickets.

Rod Wave has officially confirmed the Fall US Tour, bringing the rapper and singer back to arenas across the country in 2026. The Rod Wave Tour will begin in September and continue through November, with major stops in Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Brooklyn, Chicago, Atlanta, and more.

Rod Wave Tour Details

The 2026 Rod Wave Tour launches September 12 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia before moving through the South, Midwest, West Coast, and East Coast. The schedule includes arena dates in Raleigh, Birmingham, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Sacramento, Nashville, Washington, Detroit, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Charlotte, Orlando, Sunrise, and Atlanta.

No specific album title was included with the announcement, but the run gives Rod Wave another major platform to bring his emotionally charged catalog to large-scale rooms. The tour closes November 18 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

How to Get Rod Wave Tickets

Fans can look for Rod Wave Tour tickets through Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek. Ticketmaster will likely serve as a primary ticketing option for many dates, while StubHub and SeatGeek may provide resale listings depending on availability. No official ticket prices, presale details, or VIP package information were provided in the announcement, so fans should check trusted sellers directly and compare available listings before buying.

Rod Wave 2026 Full Tour Dates

Date City Venue
09/12Philadelphia, PAXfinity Mobile Arena
09/15Raleigh, NCLenovo Center
09/17Birmingham, ALLegacy Arena at the BJCC
09/19New Orleans, LASmoothie King Center
09/21Houston, TXToyota Center
09/23Austin, TXMoody Center
09/26Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
10/01Inglewood, CAIntuit Dome
10/04Phoenix, AZMortgage Matchup Center
10/07San Francisco, CAChase Center
10/08Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
10/12St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
10/14Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
10/16Washington, DCCapital One Arena
10/19Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
10/22Columbus, OHNationwide Arena
10/23Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
10/25Boston, MATD Garden
10/27Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
10/31Chicago, ILUnited Center
11/03Charlotte, NCSpectrum Center
11/06Columbia, SCColonial Life Arena
11/09Orlando, FLKia Center
11/14Sunrise, FLAmerant Bank Arena
11/18Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena

Rod Wave’s 2026 Fall US Tour brings him to some of the country’s biggest arenas during a packed autumn run. Fans who want the best seats should check ticket availability early before high-demand dates become harder to access.