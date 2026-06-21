Fuerza Regida 2026 Tour: Where to buy This Is Our Dream Tour Tickets

Fuerza Regida’s This Is Our Dream tour is officially confirmed for 2026. See stadium dates, venues, VIP details, and tickets.

Fuerza Regida have officially confirmed This Is Our Dream, their first national stadium tour, for 2026. The nine-date run will bring the música mexicana hitmakers to major U.S. venues next summer, including Dodger Stadium and Citi Field.

Fuerza Regida Tour Details

The Fuerza Regida 2026 tour begins June 18 in San Diego and continues through San Francisco, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Houston, Arlington, and Queens. The stadium run supports the group’s 2025 album 111XPANTIA and follows the success of their “Esto No Es Un Tour” trek, which included sold-out arena shows.

“This Is Our Dream” marks a major step forward for the San Bernardino group as they bring their mix of regional Mexican sounds, urban influence, and high-energy live production to baseball and football stadiums. Fans can also expect newer material, including the cumbia-norteño single “Triston.”

How to Get Fuerza Regida Tickets

Tickets for Fuerza Regida’s “This Is Our Dream” tour are available through Ticketmaster. Fans can also check StubHub and SeatGeek for additional listings, including resale tickets for high-demand shows. VIP packages are expected through VIP Nation and may include premium seating, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, and exclusive merchandise. Prices can vary by market and demand, so fans should compare trusted sellers before purchasing.

Fuerza Regida Full Tour Dates

Date City Venue 06/18 San Diego, CA Petco Park 06/20 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park 06/25 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park 07/10 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium 07/12 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field 07/18 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium 07/26 Houston, TX Daikin Park 07/31 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field 08/07 Queens, NY Citi Field

Fuerza Regida’s 2026 stadium tour shows how far the group has pushed música mexicana into the mainstream live market. With only nine confirmed dates, fans should move early for tickets before the biggest stadium stops become harder to access.