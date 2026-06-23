Don Toliver Announces 2026 NITROUS World Tour

Elijah Romero

Don Toliver’s NITROUS Tour is confirmed for 2026. See dates, venues, presale details, and how to buy tickets.

Don Toliver has officially confirmed the NITROUS Tour, a major 2026 arena run across North America and Europe. The announcement adds another high-speed chapter to the rapper’s biggest touring year yet.

The Don Toliver 2026 Tour supports OCTANE, his new album and first No. 1 project on the Billboard 200. The album has produced major tracks including “ATM,” “E45,” and “Body,” giving the Houston artist fresh momentum as he moves into larger venues.

After completing his previously announced summer shows, Toliver will launch the NITROUS run on August 4 in Sacramento. The tour continues through Austin, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, and Brooklyn before heading to Europe in late October.

The live concept follows the album’s car-culture theme, with select VIP fans gaining access to “Don’s Garage,” an immersive pre-show installation featuring exclusive merchandise and themed visuals.

How to Get Don Toliver 2026 Tickets

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, with access beginning through Don’s Garage VIP pre-sale, followed by the artist pre-sale and Live Nation pre-sale. General public tickets will also be sold through Ticketmaster. Fans should check their preferred date early, as demand may be strong in major markets.

Full Don Toliver 2026 Tour Dates

Date City Venue
06/24Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena
06/25Vancouver, BCRogers Arena
06/27Oakland, CAOakland Arena
06/28Los Angeles, CACrypto.com Arena
06/29Los Angeles, CACrypto.com Arena
06/30San Diego, CAPechanga Arena
07/01Phoenix, AZMortgage Matchup Center
07/03Las Vegas, NVMGM Grand Garden Arena
07/05Denver, COBall Arena
08/04Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
08/06Glendale, AZDesert Diamond Arena
08/09Austin, TXMoody Center
08/11Houston, TXToyota Center
08/13Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
08/15Birmingham, ALLegacy Arena at the BJCC
08/18Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
08/19Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
08/21Orlando, FLKia Center
08/22Miami, FLKaseya Center
08/24Greensboro, NCFirst Horizon Coliseum
08/26Indianapolis, INGainbridge Fieldhouse
08/28Rosemont, ILAllstate Arena
08/29Cleveland, OHRocket Arena
08/31Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
09/02University Park, PABryce Jordan Center
09/03Philadelphia, PAXfinity Mobile Arena
09/05Boston, MATD Garden
09/06Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
10/25Paris, FranceAccor Arena
10/26Zurich, SwitzerlandAG Hallenstadion
10/27Milan, ItalyUnipol Forum
10/29Munich, GermanyOlympiahalle
10/30Prague, Czech RepublicO2 Arena
10/31Frankfurt, GermanyFesthalle
11/02Berlin, GermanyUber Arena
11/03Lodz, PolandAtlas Arena
11/05Amsterdam, NetherlandsZiggo Dome
11/06Hamburg, GermanyBarclays Arena
11/08Oslo, NorwayUnity Arena
11/10Stockholm, SwedenAvicii Arena
11/12Düsseldorf, GermanyPSD Bank Dome
11/16Dublin, Ireland3Arena
11/18Leeds, UKFirst Direct Arena
11/19Birmingham, UKUtilita Arena
11/22Manchester, UKCo-op Live
11/23London, UKThe O2

Don Toliver’s 2026 NITROUS Tour arrives with a No. 1 album, an ambitious live concept, and a packed international schedule. Fans should move early once tickets become available.