Don Toliver Announces 2026 NITROUS World Tour

Don Toliver’s NITROUS Tour is confirmed for 2026. See dates, venues, presale details, and how to buy tickets.
Don Toliver has officially confirmed the NITROUS Tour, a major 2026 arena run across North America and Europe. The announcement adds another high-speed chapter to the rapper’s biggest touring year yet.
The Don Toliver 2026 Tour supports OCTANE, his new album and first No. 1 project on the Billboard 200. The album has produced major tracks including “ATM,” “E45,” and “Body,” giving the Houston artist fresh momentum as he moves into larger venues.
After completing his previously announced summer shows, Toliver will launch the NITROUS run on August 4 in Sacramento. The tour continues through Austin, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, and Brooklyn before heading to Europe in late October.
The live concept follows the album’s car-culture theme, with select VIP fans gaining access to “Don’s Garage,” an immersive pre-show installation featuring exclusive merchandise and themed visuals.
How to Get Don Toliver 2026 Tickets
Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, with access beginning through Don’s Garage VIP pre-sale, followed by the artist pre-sale and Live Nation pre-sale. General public tickets will also be sold through Ticketmaster. Fans should check their preferred date early, as demand may be strong in major markets.
Full Don Toliver 2026 Tour Dates
|Date
|City
|Venue
|06/24
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|06/25
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|06/27
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|06/28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|06/29
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|06/30
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|07/01
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mortgage Matchup Center
|07/03
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|07/05
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|08/04
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|08/06
|Glendale, AZ
|Desert Diamond Arena
|08/09
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|08/11
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|08/13
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|08/15
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena at the BJCC
|08/18
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|08/19
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|08/21
|Orlando, FL
|Kia Center
|08/22
|Miami, FL
|Kaseya Center
|08/24
|Greensboro, NC
|First Horizon Coliseum
|08/26
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|08/28
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|08/29
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Arena
|08/31
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|09/02
|University Park, PA
|Bryce Jordan Center
|09/03
|Philadelphia, PA
|Xfinity Mobile Arena
|09/05
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|09/06
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|10/25
|Paris, France
|Accor Arena
|10/26
|Zurich, Switzerland
|AG Hallenstadion
|10/27
|Milan, Italy
|Unipol Forum
|10/29
|Munich, Germany
|Olympiahalle
|10/30
|Prague, Czech Republic
|O2 Arena
|10/31
|Frankfurt, Germany
|Festhalle
|11/02
|Berlin, Germany
|Uber Arena
|11/03
|Lodz, Poland
|Atlas Arena
|11/05
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome
|11/06
|Hamburg, Germany
|Barclays Arena
|11/08
|Oslo, Norway
|Unity Arena
|11/10
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Avicii Arena
|11/12
|Düsseldorf, Germany
|PSD Bank Dome
|11/16
|Dublin, Ireland
|3Arena
|11/18
|Leeds, UK
|First Direct Arena
|11/19
|Birmingham, UK
|Utilita Arena
|11/22
|Manchester, UK
|Co-op Live
|11/23
|London, UK
|The O2
Don Toliver’s 2026 NITROUS Tour arrives with a No. 1 album, an ambitious live concept, and a packed international schedule. Fans should move early once tickets become available.
Elijah Romero is a music journalist covering concert tours, ticket announcements, and live show schedules across all genres. She tracks major artist tour dates as they’re announced and helps fans stay updated on presale information, venue details, and where to find tickets. Elijah has been following the live music industry since 2019.