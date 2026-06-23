Don Toliver Announces 2026 NITROUS World Tour

Don Toliver’s NITROUS Tour is confirmed for 2026. See dates, venues, presale details, and how to buy tickets.

Don Toliver has officially confirmed the NITROUS Tour, a major 2026 arena run across North America and Europe. The announcement adds another high-speed chapter to the rapper’s biggest touring year yet.

The Don Toliver 2026 Tour supports OCTANE, his new album and first No. 1 project on the Billboard 200. The album has produced major tracks including “ATM,” “E45,” and “Body,” giving the Houston artist fresh momentum as he moves into larger venues.

After completing his previously announced summer shows, Toliver will launch the NITROUS run on August 4 in Sacramento. The tour continues through Austin, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, and Brooklyn before heading to Europe in late October.

The live concept follows the album’s car-culture theme, with select VIP fans gaining access to “Don’s Garage,” an immersive pre-show installation featuring exclusive merchandise and themed visuals.

How to Get Don Toliver 2026 Tickets

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, with access beginning through Don’s Garage VIP pre-sale, followed by the artist pre-sale and Live Nation pre-sale. General public tickets will also be sold through Ticketmaster. Fans should check their preferred date early, as demand may be strong in major markets.

Full Don Toliver 2026 Tour Dates

Date City Venue 06/24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena 06/25 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena 06/27 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena 06/28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena 06/29 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena 06/30 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena 07/01 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center 07/03 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena 07/05 Denver, CO Ball Arena 08/04 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center 08/06 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena 08/09 Austin, TX Moody Center 08/11 Houston, TX Toyota Center 08/13 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 08/15 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC 08/18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 08/19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 08/21 Orlando, FL Kia Center 08/22 Miami, FL Kaseya Center 08/24 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum 08/26 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse 08/28 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena 08/29 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena 08/31 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena 09/02 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center 09/03 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena 09/05 Boston, MA TD Garden 09/06 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center 10/25 Paris, France Accor Arena 10/26 Zurich, Switzerland AG Hallenstadion 10/27 Milan, Italy Unipol Forum 10/29 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle 10/30 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena 10/31 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle 11/02 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena 11/03 Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena 11/05 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome 11/06 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena 11/08 Oslo, Norway Unity Arena 11/10 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena 11/12 Düsseldorf, Germany PSD Bank Dome 11/16 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena 11/18 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena 11/19 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena 11/22 Manchester, UK Co-op Live 11/23 London, UK The O2

Don Toliver’s 2026 NITROUS Tour arrives with a No. 1 album, an ambitious live concept, and a packed international schedule. Fans should move early once tickets become available.